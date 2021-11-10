Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 74.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 714.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

