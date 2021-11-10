Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post $43.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $45.01 billion. Chevron posted sales of $25.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $155.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.71 billion to $159.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $164.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $142.54 billion to $189.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,401 shares of company stock worth $27,737,026 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.86. 430,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,554,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.19. Chevron has a 1-year low of $79.71 and a 1-year high of $116.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

