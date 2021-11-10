Chia Network (XCH) Price Reaches $178.26

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Chia Network has a market cap of $282.05 million and $31.77 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for $178.26 or 0.00263467 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chia Network has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00075181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00077465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00099899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,849.84 or 0.98802198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,767.94 or 0.07046888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

