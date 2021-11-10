Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

CIM stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.