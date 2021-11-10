Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%.

KDNY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. 1,101,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.04. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 208,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $2,497,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 217,500 shares of company stock worth $2,604,010 and have sold 1,413,770 shares worth $19,788,891. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 65,907 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

