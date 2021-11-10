Chiyue Cheung Sells 92,000 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NPTN opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $816.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.97. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.