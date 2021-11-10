Christopher L. Coccio Sells 10,812 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 10,812 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $63,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SOTK opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.14 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOTK. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

