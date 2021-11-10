ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CDXC opened at $6.28 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $428.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChromaDex by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 100.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 366,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

