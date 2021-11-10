Chromia (CHR) Price Up 67.7% Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 35% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $471.09 million and $667.23 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded 67.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00222399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00092112 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

