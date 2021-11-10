Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2525 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $90.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

