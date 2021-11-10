Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 45.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,557 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN opened at $235.87 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $174.36 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHDN. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.71.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

