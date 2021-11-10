Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Down to $34.71

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.71, but opened at $33.94. Chuy’s shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHUY. Stephens raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

