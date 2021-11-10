CIBC Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$31.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.17.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of T opened at C$29.23 on Monday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$24.09 and a 52 week high of C$29.99. The firm has a market cap of C$39.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.