CIBC Raises CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target to C$19.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRRF remained flat at $$14.28 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

