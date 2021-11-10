Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 44,415 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 555,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,415 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $20,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $1,065,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

SNCY stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $233,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,760,979 shares of company stock valued at $274,827,132 over the last ninety days.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.