Citigroup Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $145.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGCO. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

