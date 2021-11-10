City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CIO stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,262. The company has a market capitalization of $823.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

