Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 6,711 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $152,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $160,844.94.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $150,415.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $150,117.73.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $127,891.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $126,337.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $134,426.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $128,307.19.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.90 million, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

