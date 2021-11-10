Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.07.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,203 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,796,000 after acquiring an additional 66,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.3% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

