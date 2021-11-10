ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 63.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. ClearPoint Neuro updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CLPT traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 416,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.79 million, a P/E ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 0.88. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $31.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 14.81.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $173,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

