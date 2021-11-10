Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Clene stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. 2,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,960. Clene has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Clene by 7,045.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Clene by 9,823.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

