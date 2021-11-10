CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNA Financial news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNA Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

