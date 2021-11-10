Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCEP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 855,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,681,000 after purchasing an additional 515,766 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 59.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 426,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 158,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.