Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $76.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 152.60 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 644.00%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $62,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $903,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $656,590. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

