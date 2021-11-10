Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:CGTX) Quiet Period To Expire on November 17th

Cognition Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CGTX) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 17th. Cognition Therapeutics had issued 3,768,116 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $45,217,392 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During Cognition Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGTX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

CGTX opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

In related news, Director Peggy Wallace purchased 3,000 shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

