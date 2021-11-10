Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.01

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.01 and last traded at $101.01, with a volume of 60 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.45.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.25.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 88.45% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 146.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 18,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,795,000 after buying an additional 23,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 31.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

