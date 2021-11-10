Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 123.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

