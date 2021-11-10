Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $387.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $337.00 to $387.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COIN. Wedbush raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.05.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $12.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,375. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.06.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,304,896 shares of company stock valued at $357,073,562 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

