CoinLoan 24 Hour Volume Hits $339,491.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for about $19.74 or 0.00029590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $38.49 million and $339,491.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io . The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

