Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Sells C$17,425.00 in Stock

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Robert John Briscoe sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$17,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,190,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,561,681.90.

Robert John Briscoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Robert John Briscoe sold 100,000 shares of Colabor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

GCL opened at C$0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Colabor Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.09.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

