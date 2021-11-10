Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells $2,651,000.00 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CFX stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.31.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

