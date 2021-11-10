Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $29,561,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

