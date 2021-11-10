Collective Hits Market Capitalization of $195,039.51 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 10th. Collective has a total market cap of $195,039.51 and $1,985.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Collective has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00221688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00091783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Collective

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.