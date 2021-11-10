Colliers Securities Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.71. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

