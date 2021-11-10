Colony Group LLC Has $6.99 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,783 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,970,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,295 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 201,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,020,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,174 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

