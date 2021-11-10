Colony Group LLC Sells 132,466 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,466 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

