Colony Group LLC Sells 170 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $1,056,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $137.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.16 and a 200-day moving average of $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

