Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) vs. XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Financial Contrast

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and XL Fleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $717.70 million 0.41 -$37.05 million $0.52 17.12 XL Fleet $20.34 million 37.41 -$60.61 million $0.02 273.14

Commercial Vehicle Group has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet. Commercial Vehicle Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XL Fleet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group 1.77% 24.16% 5.18% XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commercial Vehicle Group and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00

Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.54%. XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.84%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats XL Fleet on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, office seating, and aftermarket seats and components. The firm serves the trucking, construction, retail, military, bus, agricultural, and off-road recreational markets. The company was founded in August 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

