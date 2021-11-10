Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP James J. Gartner Sells 500 Shares

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP James J. Gartner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $22,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $809.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

