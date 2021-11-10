Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend by 25.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

CWBC stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

