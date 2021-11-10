Comparing RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) & Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RPT Realty and Host Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 2 5 0 2.71 Host Hotels & Resorts 0 6 9 0 2.60

RPT Realty currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.54%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $18.58, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RPT Realty and Host Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $191.71 million 5.88 -$10.23 million $0.80 17.35 Host Hotels & Resorts $1.62 billion 8.08 -$732.00 million ($0.57) -32.16

RPT Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 35.70% 9.75% 3.83% Host Hotels & Resorts -18.30% -6.36% -3.09%

Risk & Volatility

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Host Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

