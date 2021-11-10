COMPASS Pathways Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 54,287 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,173% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,265 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 108,151 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

