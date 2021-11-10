COMPASS Pathways Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 54,287 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,173% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,265 put options.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.
NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 108,151 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
