Compound Tops 1-Day Volume of $235.50 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $328.15 or 0.00506606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and $235.50 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

