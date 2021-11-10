Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Computer Task Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.180 EPS.

Shares of CTG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 79,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,149. The company has a market capitalization of $124.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

