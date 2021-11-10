COMSovereign (COMS) to Release Earnings on Monday

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.
COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ:COMS opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. COMSovereign has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.78.
COMSovereign Company Profile
COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.
See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.