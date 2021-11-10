COMSovereign (COMS) to Release Earnings on Monday

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:COMS opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. COMSovereign has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

In other news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 68,146 shares of company stock valued at $117,374. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

