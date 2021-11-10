Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.55

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.55 and traded as low as $4.56. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 47,062 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 177.12% and a net margin of 41.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 181,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

