Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Ken Randall Buys 55,000 Shares

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) insider Ken Randall purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £248,600 ($324,797.49).

LON CRE opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £748.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18. Conduit Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a one year high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 482.18.

CRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

