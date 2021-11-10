Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.61. 3,769,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.56. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

