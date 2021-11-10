Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after buying an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,003 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $68,762,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

