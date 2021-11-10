Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Constellium by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Constellium by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellium in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

CSTM opened at $19.50 on Friday. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

